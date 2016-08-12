Mickey Ryan Joins the Titans Radio Broadcast Team!

104.5 The Zone’s Mickey Ryan Joins Titans Pre/Post-Game Broadcast Team

NASHVILLE, TN, AUGUST 11, 2016 – Cumulus Media-Nashville announces that veteran sports broadcaster Mickey Ryan will join the Titans Radio Broadcast Team as a co-host for Titans Pre- and Post-Game coverage beginning Saturday, August 19, 2016, at 5pm CST. The announcement was made today by Brad Willis, Program Director for 104.5 The Zone and Titans Radio.

Ryan joins fellow broadcaster Mark Howard and former Titans players Blaine Bishop and Kevin Dyson on the show, providing two hours of pre-game and post-game coverage during the Tennessee Titans games. This season, Titans fans can catch the Lee Company Countdown to Kickoff pre-game show LIVE from the new Titans Fan Zone, outside the south end zone of Nissan Stadium.

“Mickey is one of the most respected and insightful sports commentators in Nashville,” said Allison Warren, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Media-Nashville. “He has covered sports at its highest level and his reputation, contacts and relationships within the sports field are outstanding. We have the strongest ensemble of voices in football analysts and sports commentators, and the addition of Mickey to our team makes us even stronger and deeper.”

Ryan said: “I have listened to Titans Radio since the very first broadcast, and I consider it an honor and the culmination of a lifelong dream to join the best team in NFL Radio. I look forward to sharing an upcoming season of Titans Football with Mark, Blaine, Kevin, and Titans fans all over our listening area.”

Ryan will debut on 104.5 The Zone Titans Pre- and Post-Game coverage on Saturday, August 13, 2016, for 104.5 The Zone’s coverage of the 2016 Tennessee Titans season. In addition to Titans Local Pre and Post-Game coverage, he will remain with 104.5 The Zone’s popular 3HL afternoon show airing weekdays from 3pm-6pm CST with co-hosts Brent Dougherty and Blaine Bishop.

104.5 The Zone is the official broadcast partner of the Tennessee Titans, providing the game day broadcast play-by-play from Mike Keith with analysis by former Titan Frank Wycheck, in addition to two hours of pre- and post-game local coverage during the Lee Company Countdown to Kickoff.

About Cumulus Media

A leader in the radio broadcasting industry, Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) combines high-quality local programming with iconic, nationally syndicated media, sports and entertainment brands to deliver premium content choices to the 245 million people reached each week through its 452 owned-and-operated stations broadcasting in 90 US media markets (including eight of the top 10), more than 8,200 broadcast radio stations affiliated with its Westwood One network and numerous digital channels. Together, the Cumulus/Westwood One platforms make Cumulus Media one of the few media companies that can provide advertisers with national reach and local impact. Cumulus/Westwood One is the exclusive radio broadcast partner to some of the largest brands in sports, entertainment, news, and talk, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, the GRAMMYs, the Academy of Country Music Awards, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, Westwood One News, and more. Additionally, it is the nation’s leading provider of country music and lifestyle content through its NASH brand, which serves country fans nationwide through radio programming, exclusive digital content, and live events. For more information, visit www.cumulus.com.