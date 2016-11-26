Win Cash for Christmas On Us

Posted on

We’re bringing back Christmas magic! Enter today for a chance to win $4,000 and get everything on your wishlist!

Blogs

Training Camp Primer 2015

It is finally here, the 2015 season. The main indicator? Training Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park, of course! The first practice is Friday 7/31/15 at 9:20am and its open to the public. Can’t make it Friday? No problem. Saturday 8/1/15 practice starts at 3:10pm and on Sunday 8/2 at 9:20am all open to you,…

Headlines