NORAD Tracks Santa!

Posted on

norad-tracksanta-2016

As you’re getting the kids ready for bed on Christmas Eve and reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas” – track Santa!

Starting at 2:01 a.m. EST on Dec. 24, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.  NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way over various locations. Then, at 6 a.m. EST, trackers worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

 

Track Santa Online Here

